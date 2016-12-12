Top Taliban leader killed in Parwan province

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 12 2016, 2:00 pm

A top commander of the Taliban group was killed during an operation in northern Parwan province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Monday.

“Yesterday, Afghan National Civil Order Police launched a special operation in the Siah Gard district of Parwan province, in which a Taliban’s key member Mullah Naiem Kor known as Umaduddin was killed,” a statement by MoI said.

The statement further added that three other armed Taliban militants were wounded as well during the operation.

“Mullah Naiem was involved in many terrorist and destructive activities in this district and other areas of Parwan province,” MoI added.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Parwan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

Earlier, the Afghan intelligence operatives arrested a key member of the group who was involved in rocket attack on Bagram airbase and other insurgency activities.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack inside Bagram airbase that left at least 5 people dead and 16 others wounded.

The attack last month took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside the base.

