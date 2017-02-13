Top Taliban leader involved in stoning of a girl surrenders in Ghor

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 13 2017, 6:55 pm

A top Taliban leader who was involved in the brutal execution of a girl has surrendered to the Afghan security forces in western Ghor province of Afghanistan.

According to a local official in Ghor, the senior Taliban leader, Mawlavi Sa’adyar, was involved in insurgency activities in Feroz Koh area of Ghor.

The official speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that Sa’adyar was involved in the brutal execution of a girl Rukhshana who was stoned to death late in 2015.

He said Sa’adyar surrendered to the Afghan forces after he was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of appendices.

Provincial police chief Mustafa Mohseni confirmed the surrender of Mawlavi Sa’ad but has not commented further.

However, the provincial hospital officials in Ghor have said Sa’adyar is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Rukhshana was stoned to death in Ghor late in 2015 based on a Fatwa issued by Mawlavi Sa’ad.

According to the reports, the 19-year-old Rukhshana was awarded a death sentence after she and her family refused a marriage proposal from the Taliban leader.

