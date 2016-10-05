Top Taliban leader in charge of Baghlan war killed by Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 05 2016, 12:04 pm

A top Taliban leader who was actively in charge of leading the group’s insurgency in northern Baghlan province was killed during clashes with the Afghan security forces.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the slain Taliban commander was identified as Salam Uzbek who was killed along with 15 of fighters.

MoI further added that Uzbek was killed after launching a coordinated attack on security posts in the village of Niazullah in Baglan-e-Markazi district.

At least 25 insurgents were also wounded during the clashes, MoI said, adding that commander Uzbek was one of the prominent leaders of the Taliban group who was leading the war in Baghlan since a long time.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The death of commander Uzbek comes as the group has been launching major attacks on Afghan security forces during the recent months.

Taliban launched a coordianted attack on the strategic Kunduz city earlier this year with an aim to recapture the control of the city but the attack was repulsed by the Afghan forces.

