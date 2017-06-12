Top Taliban leader arrested by the Afghan forces in Baghlan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 12 2017, 11:32 am

A top leader of the Taliban group has been arrested during an ambush of the Afghan security forces in northern Baghlan province.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the group’s shadow district chief for Khost Farang was arrested during the ambush of the Afghan national police forces earlier this morning.

“Today early morning, three armed Taliban including a Taliban shadow district governor for Khost Fareeng district of Baghlan province arrested following a military operation,” a statement by MoI said.

The statement further added “The operation was carried out by Afghan National Police in Khost Fareeng district of Baghlan province.”

Two AK-47 rifles and some amount of ammunition seized as well, the Ministry of interior added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

This comes as the shadow governor of the group was arrested during a similar operation in Dand-e-Ghori district of Baghlan nearly two months ago.

