Top Taliban commander killed by his relative in Takhar province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 01 2017, 12:47 pm

A top commander of the Taliban group was killed by one his relatives in northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the slain Taliban commander has been identified as Majeed who was operating for the group in Yangi Qala district.

The officials further added that Majeed was killed by his nephew in what appears to be having links with personal enmity.

A local security official speaking on the condition of anonymity said the assailant joined the public uprising forces following the attack.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Takhar is among the relatively volatile provinces in northeastern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

Infighting among the Taliban leaders is not new but incidents involving insider attacks have rarely been reported.

Numerous deadly incidents involving infighting have been reported in some restive provinces during the recent years, specifically following the death of the group’s founder and supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar.

Mullah Omar’s death resulted into a fraction among the Taliban leaders, mainly comprising differences on the appointment of the new supreme leader for the group.

