Top SOF commander dubbed as Greek Hero ‘Achilles’ martyred in Kabul attack

Thu Aug 25 2016, 1:15 pm

A top commander of the Afghan Special Forces 1st Lieutenant Mohamed Akbar lost his life during the attack on the American University in Kabul on Wednesday night.

Born in 1983 in Adarabi district of northern Baghlan province, Lt. Akbar lost his life as he was conducting clearance operation inside the university compound.

Dubbed as ‘Achilles’ teh historic Greek mytholoigcal warior by his men, Lt. Akbar took part in at least 30 higher profile attacks in Kabul city since 2009 besides participating in numerous special night operations against the militants across the country.

The operations in Kabul to counter the high profile attakcs includes attack on Pashtani Bank, ministry of justice, intercontinental hotel, Serena Hotel, Kabul Bank, Traffiq HQ, Taverna Restaurant, Kabul Airport attack, attack on Independent Election Commission main office and Kabul office in Dar ul Aman next to President Ghai’s house.

Attack on Roots of Peace Missionary office in Karte Seh, Abdul Haq Circle, Shahr e Naw high rise building, Parliament, Supreme contractos office, Green Village Guest House, Haji Jan Mohammad Khan’s house, and many more.

The attack on American University compound ended after almost 9 hours of intense gun battle that was triggered following a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack near the university.

The security sources said at least 13 peopel including seven students lost their lives and nearly 40 others were wounded although there are fears the death toll could rise.

No group including the Taliban insurgent has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

