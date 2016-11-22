Top security officials suspended PD#6 after deadly Kabul attack

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 22 2016, 5:55 pm

The Ministry of Interior of Afghanistan (MoI) suspended top security officials following a deadly attack in Kabul that left at least 32 dead.

MoI said four senior security officials in the 6th police district of the city were suspended after the attack.

According to a statement by MoI, the four senior officials were suspended following a meeting of the leadership of the Ministry of Interior.

The statement further added that the suspended officials include the security chief of PD#6, head of the Criminal Investigation Department of PD#6, the intelligence chief, and counter-terrorism chief of the same police district.

A delegation was also formed and was given the task to investigate the deadly attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque in PD#6, MoI said, adding that the delegation has been given a 24-hour deadline to complete their investigation.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

According to security and public health officials, at least 32 people were killed and over 80 others were wounded in the attack which was the second largest on Shi’ite Muslims in the city in less than two months.

