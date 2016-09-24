Top security officials fired in Uruzgan amid sharp rise in violence

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 24 2016, 12:27 pm

The provincial police chief of southern Uruzgan province Mohammad Wais Samimi and provincial security chief Abdul Qawi were dismissed from his post after a steep rise in violence in the province.

According to the local government officials, Abdul Qawi has been summoned to Kabul and Syed Saqib has been appointed to replace Abdul Qawi as the new police chief of the province.

Abdul Qawi served as provincial police chief of Uruzgan for a period of 6 months and insists he had major achievements during the period.

But the local officials as well as the provincial council officials have said the security situation of the province deteriorated due to mismanagement of Abdul Qawi.

The securty situation of Uruzgan province sharply deteriorated earlier this month after the Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack.

The attack by the Taliban put the key provincial capital on the brink of collapse as the group was close to take its control.

Additional forces were deployed to Uruzgan to push back the Taliban offensive and the provincial police chief of Kandahar General Abdul Raziq visited the province to coordinate operations against the group.

