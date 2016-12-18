Top police official survive roadside explosion in West of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 18 2016, 10:23 am

A top police official escaped unhurt from a roadside bomb explosion in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the police chief of Obe district, Sher Aqa Alokozay, survived the attack but a policeman sustained injuries.

The officials further added that a vehicle of the police forces also sustained damages in the attack.

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

UNAMA further added that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

