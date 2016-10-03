Top police official killed as Taliban launch major attack in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 03 2016, 10:07 am

A top police official was killed in a major coordinated attack launched by the Taliban militants in the restive Nawa district of southern Helmand province.

The district police chief of Nawa was reportedly killed during the clashes with the Taliban militants earlier this morning.

There are reports that the Taliban insurgents have managed to take control of some of the areas of Nawa district during the gun battle with the Afghan forces.

However, the local government and security officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Taliban insurgents have launched several coordinated attacks to take control of the key districts of Helmand, including a major attacck that put the provincial capital Lashkargah on the brink of collapse.

The Afghan forces took control of Nawa district for the first time by launching a major assault against the Taliban insurgents earlier last year.

