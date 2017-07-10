Top Pakistani police official among several dead, wounded in back to back explosions

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 10 2017, 1:39 pm

A top police official was among those killed in back to back explosions in Pakistan on Monday, the security and government officials said.

The incidents took place in Balochistan province and Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan earlier today.

The Chaman DPO SSP Sajid Khan Mohmand was killed in a suicide attack that took place in the vicinity of Eidgah Chowk area earlier today.

According to the officials, at least ten others were also wounded in the attack.

In another attack in Laka Tika area of Kurram Agency, at least two Pakistani soldiers were killed.

The local media reports suggest that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group has claimed responsibility behind the two attacks.

This comes as over fifty people were killed and scores more were wounded in back to back explosions in Quetta and Parachinar areas of Pakistan last month.

Meanwhile, more than twenty people were killed in a similar incident in Parachinar city late in the month of March this year.

More than seventy people were also wounded in the attack late in March which took place after a car bomb was detonated near an Imambargah.

In another explosion earlier in January this year, at least twenty five people were killed and more than eighty others were wounded, according to the local media reports.

