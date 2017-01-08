Top Pakistani leaders of Haqqani terrorist network killed in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 08 2017, 3:13 pm

2 top Haqqani network leaders hailing from Pakistan killed in Nangarhar

Two senior commanders of the Haqqani terrorist network were killed during an operation of the Afghan National Police (ANP) Special Forces.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the two top Haqqani leaders were killed in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the operation was conducted in Nasafi village of Lalpur district.

The two senior Haqqani commanders have been identified as Omran Khan also famous as Dr. Zakria and Shaheen who are originally hailing from Pakistan.

According to MoI, the two senior commanders were having a key role in organizing terrorist attacks, specifically coordinated suicide attacks.

Two more members of the Haqqani terrorist network arrested during the operation and at least 11 hand grenades along with some weapons were confiscated, MoI said, adding that the two militants were identified as Sarbuland and Zia-ur-Rehman.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Haqqani terrorist network have not commented regarding the report so far.

