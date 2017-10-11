Top Pakistani general compares Durand Line fencing to Berlin Wall

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 11 2017, 11:28 am

A top commander of the militia forces of Pakistan believes the construction of wall along Durand Line is normal as similar walls were built in Germany and others still exist in Mexico and other parts of the world, ignoring the major challenges could be faced by the residents on the two sides of the line, who have been historically living together and having close relationships.

Col. Muhammad Usman, commander of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps paramilitary force in Chaman has told Reuters that “(A border wall) was there in Germany, it is in Mexico. It is all over the world – why not in Afghanistan and Pakistan?”

“These tribals have to understand that this is Pakistan and that place is Afghanistan,” he added.

According to Reuters, Pakistan is building a fence to prevent militants criss-crossing the porous 2,500 km (1,500 mile) frontier along the disputed colonial-era Durand line drawn up by the British in 1893.

The report by Reuters further adds that officials in Baluchistan are now working on shifting Pakistani citizens in the divided villages to their side of the fence and say security worries override concerns that it will break up communities.

According to the paper, Pakistan plans to build more than 100 new border posts and Islamabad is recruiting in excess of 30,000 soldiers to man them, according to a senior military source.

In the meantime, the justifications provided by the Pakistani authorities regarding the construction of the barriers along the line, comes as the Afghan and US officials are saying that the main sanctuaries of the terrorist groups, including the Taliban and Haqqani network leadership councils are based in Pakistan, who are mainly involved in the ongoing and deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

The Trump administration has also started to levy more pressure on Islamabad to eliminate the sanctuaries of the terrorist groups from its oil with the US President Donald Trump announcing late in August that the Pakistan has provided safe havens to terror groups and such moves would not be acceptable anymore.

