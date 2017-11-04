Top Pak army officials discuss Islamabad’s interactions with Afghanistan and US

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 04 2017, 10:27 am

Top army officials of Pakistan held a meeting in their headquarters to discuss the latest developments with special focus on interactions of Islamabad with the United States and Afghanistan.

“205th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ today presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff,” a statement by the media wing of the Pakistani military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The statement further added that the forum took review of geo-strategic security environment with special focus on recent interactions with Afghanistan and US authorities.

“Internal security situation, progress of ongoing counter terrorism operations and its projection to achieve enduring peace and stability was also discussed. The forum concluded that security apparatus shall continue to perform its role in line with national interest,” the statement added.

This comes as pressures on the rise on Pakistan regarding the terror safe havens, particularly the Haqqani terrorist network and Taliban group leaderships which the Afghan and US officials are saying operate from their safe havens from Pakistan.

According to reports, the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the US and Pakistan had been engaged in “a very healthy exchange of information on terrorists” since his visit to Islamabad last week.

Tillerson has further added that further information will also be shared with Pakistan in the future to include information on “specific location on any given day of where certain individuals or certain cells may be located.”

According to reports, the Haqqani terrorist network is on the top of the list shared with Islamabad as the US officials are saying that the network has safe havens in Fata and uses them to launch attacks into Afghanistan.

But the Pakistani officials reject the claims by Washigton and insist that no such safe havens exist in the country.

