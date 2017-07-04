Top ISIS leaders reportedly killed in Kunar drone strike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 04 2017, 2:44 pm

At least two senior leaders of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, have been reportedly killed in a drone strike in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the ISIS militants were targeted late on Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of Watapur district.

Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat confirmed the airstrike was carried out on ISIS militants which resulted into the deaths of at least five people.

Hemat further added that preliminary reports indicate two of the most senior leaders of the terror group were among those killed.

He said the two leaders killed in the airstrike have been identified as the recruitment chief and finance chief of the terror group.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunar is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and militants affiliated with the other terrorist groups are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

In the meantime, the provincial police chief said the two leaders of the terror group were busy recruiting fighters for their ranks when they were targeted in the airstrike.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS