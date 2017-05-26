Top ISIS leaders among 7 killed in latest anti-IS operations in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri May 26 2017, 2:15 pm

At least seven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, including two of their top leaders were killed in the latest anti-IS operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Nangarhar police commandment in a statement said the militants were killed during the Silab-4 and 5 operations being conducted in Chaparhar district.

The statement further added that the two ISIS leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Syed and Shuhrat.

This comes as the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces said Thursday that loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan have suffered heavy casualties during the Afghan forces joint operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

A statement by the 201st Silab Corps said at least 14 ISIS affiliates were killed during the operations and 19 others were wounded.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The operations are currently being conducted under the name of Silab operations which was launched nearly a month ago to suppress the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

