Top ISIS leaders among 18 killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 28 2016, 12:22 pm

At least 18 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said Wednesday that a commander of the terror group and a shadow judge were among those killed.

According to the provincial police commandment, the commander of the terror group has been identified as Qari Hamza while the shadow judge was identified as Mohammad Khan.

The airstrike was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday morning targeting the militants of the terror group in Shedal area of Achin district.

It is yet not clear if the airstrike was carried out by the US forces or the Afghan Air Force.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The latest airstrike comes as reports have emerged from the area suggesting that the loyalists of the terror group have started regaining control of the areas lost to the Afghan forces.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a major operation in districts under the control of ISIS loyalists around two months ago.

The operations were launched amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS