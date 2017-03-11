Top ISIS leader involved in Kabul demonstration attack killed

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 11 2017, 11:32 am

A key leader of the ISIS loyalists in command of a group of 200 militants who was involved in Kabul demonstration attack has been killed, it has been reported.

According to reports, Mawlavi Abdul Qayum who was also famous as Shaheen Khurasani was killed in an operation in Achin district.

The operation was reportedly conducted by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence, national directorate of security.

This comes as the officials announced earlier last month that one of the key ISIS leader who had planned the attack on a Shia mosque and on demonstrators in Kabul was killed.

According to ARG Palace, Qari Munib was killed during a counter-terrorism operation conducted on 13th January in Achin district of Nangarhar.

Qari Munib was involved in some of the major attacks in Kabul city, including a deadly attack on protesters in Kabul and attack on Baqir-ul-Uloom mosque in west of Kabul city that left scores of people dead or wounded.

He was also involved in an attack on Nepali security guards in Kabul city late last year.

ARG Palace said the ISIS leader was targeted in line with the President Ghani and National Security Council’s instructions and in join coordination with the coalition forces based in Afghanistan.

