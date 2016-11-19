Top ISIS leader among 7 killed in US airstrike in Afghanistan

By Ghanizada - Sat Nov 19 2016, 11:24 am

A top leader of the loyalists of the Islamic State Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed in a US drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said the top ISIS leader Mullah Bozorg was killed along with his 7 fighters in the drone strike.

The security officials further added that the airstrike was carried out late on Friday in Kot district, targeting the militants in Lagharjoi area.

According to the officials, several weapons, ammunition, and explosives belonging to the loyalists of the terror group were also destroyed in the raid.

The loyalists o the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

The deputy house speaker in the Afghan parliament, Haji Zahir Qadir, earlier warned that the loyalists of the terror group will become successful in establishing the Khurasan Caliphate if they managed to take control of Tora Bora mountainous terrain located close to Pacher Agam district.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS