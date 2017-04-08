Top Haqqani terrorist network leaders killed in Ghazni airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 08 2017, 7:23 pm

Two senior leaders of the notorious Haqqani terrorist network were killed in an airstrike in southeastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the two senior leaders were among at least six militants killed in the airstrike on Friday.

According to a statement by MoI, the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Parcha area of Geru district.

The statement further added that six militants were killed in total in the airstrike and the Haqqani network leaders killed in the raid have been identified as Mohammad Gul Nafiz and Mawlavi Rashid.

The two leaders were reportedly having key role in organizing suicide attacks and other insurgency in this province, MoI said, adding that some weapons and a vehicle belonging to the insurgents were also destroyed.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

