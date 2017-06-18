Top Haqqani network leaders killed in Paktia airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 5:50 pm

Two senior leaders of the Haqqani terrorist network were killed in an airstrike in southeastern Paktia province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the two top Haqqani network leaders were killed in the vicinity of Orgun district earlier today.

A statement by MoI said the two leaders of the terrorist network identified as Abdul Azizi and Ghalchakai were targeted in Shikhan area of Orgun around 5:30 am local time.

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan also confirmed that an airstrike was carried out in Orgun and at least five Haqqani network members were killed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Haqqani network and Taliban have not commented regarding the report so far.

The airstrike was apparently carried out nearly a hour before a group of suicide bombers launched a coordinated attack on a headquarters of the police forces in this province.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

This comes as a senior Haqqani network leader was killed in a drone strike in the tribal regions of Pakistan last week.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS