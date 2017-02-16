Top Haqqani network leader killed in Afghan forces coordinated attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 16 2017, 3:25 pm

A top leader of the Haqqani terrorist network was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan forces in Southeast of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the Haqqani leader killed in the operation has been identified as Khan Badshah son of Gulab Shah who was also famous as Faryadi.

According to a statement by NDS, Khan Badshah was killed along with some other senior Haqqani network leaders.

The statement further added that the other militant killed in the airstrike has been identified as Khan Badshah’s deputy Syedan who was famous as Fedayi and was originally a resident of Orgun district.

Another militant identified as Mohsin, originally hailing from North Waziristan, was also killed as he was in command of a group of at least 30 militants.

NDS said the fourth Haqqani leader killed in the airstrike has not been identified so far.

Badshah Khan was involved in training suicide bombers and had key role in some of the major attacks in Khost, Paktia and Zabul province, NDS said.

According to NDS, commander Badshah Khan was also involved in public execution and trial of the Afghan people and executed two youths recently after accusing them of working for the Afghan security forces.

NDS said commander Badshah Khan was not only in charge of the terrorist network’s activities in Paktika but was actively involved in supervising the network’s activities in other provinces.

