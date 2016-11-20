Top Haqqani network leader arrested by Afghan intelligence operatives

By Ghanizada - Sun Nov 20 2016, 11:35 am

A top leader of the Haqqani terrorist network was arrested by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the Haqqani network commander, Syed Rahman also famous as Khyber was arrested from the vicinity of Zurmat district.

NDS further added that Syed Rahman was involved in major terrorist activities including explosions, assassination of government officials, target killing of the tribal elders.

According to NDS, the network’s commander was leading a group of at least 20 militants to conduct insurgency activities in this province.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as a top commander of the Haqqani terrorist network was killed during an operation of the Afghan police forces in this province earlier this month.

The Haqqani terrorist network is accused of staging numerous deadly attacks in Afghanistan including a coordinated attack on VIP protection unity in Kabul which left at least 74 people dead and over 300 others wounded.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

