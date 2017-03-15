Top Haqqani commander Abdullah among 10 killed in Paktika airstrike

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 15 2017, 11:04 am

A top commander of the Haqqani terrorist network was killed in an airstrike conducted in southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “Yesterday evening, a top commander of the Haqqani terrorist network along with nine others killed and two others wounded in a targeted airstrike of the Afghan Air Force.”

The air raid took place in the Dara-e-Shinki village, Zirok district of eastern Paktika province, MoI added.

According to the Ministry, during the air raid, two vehicles and some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition were also destroyed.

Haqqani network was formed in the late 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani. The group is allied with al-Qaida and the Afghan Taliban and cooperates with other terrorist organizations in the region.

The US Department of State designated the HQN as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on September 7, 2012.

This come as local officials in Paktika said at least twenty nine insurgents of the Taliban group including two senior leaders of the group were killed in a US drone strike in the same district on Monday.

