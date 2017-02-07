Top government official killed in an explosion in West of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 11:16 am

A top government official was killed in an explosion in western Farah province of Afghanistan, local officials said Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night targeting the district administrative chief of Khak-e-Safid Abdul Raziq Noorzai.

The provincial police chief Aamir Gul confirmed the incident and the killing of the district chief but did not provide further details regarding the incident and the type of explosion.

The government officials are blaming for Taliban for such attacks and specifically using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to target the government officials and security forces.

However, they are saying that in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The incident took place hours before the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its annual civilian casualties report for the year 2016.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the explosion in Farah which is among the relatively calm provinces but the militants are active in some of its districts.

