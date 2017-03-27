Top Afghan security officials summoned by parliament over security deterioration

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 10:43 am

Top Afghan security officials have been summoned by the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, over deteriorating security situation of the country.

The officials include Minister of Interior Taj Mohammad Jahid, Minister of Defense Abdullah Habibi and the Director General of the Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) Masoom Stanikzai.

The three top security officials have attended the general session of the parliament to brief the lawmakers.

The Upper House of the Parliament, Meshrano Jirga, had summoned the three officials on Sunday.

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah has said the government is hopeful the lawmakers will consider the existing situation of the country as they have summoned.

He called on the lawmakers to responsibly react during the impeachment of the top security officials.

This comes as the country has been witnessing growing instability and numerous deadly attacks have been carried out in various provinces, including capital Kabul during the recent months.

The decision by the lawmakers to summon the top security officials was specifically taken after the militants launched a deadly attack on main military hospital in Kabul which left scores of people dead or wounded.

Earlier, numerous other deadly attacks were carried out by the militants in other parts of the city.

