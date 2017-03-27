Top Afghan security officials secure vote of confidence from parliament

March 27, 2017
By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 3:00 pm

The top Afghan security officials secured vote of confidence after they were impeached by the lawmakers of the Lower House of the Parliaement, Wolesi Jirga.

The top security officials faced parliamentary vote after they were impeached in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, to brief the lawmakers regarding the deteriorating security situation of the country.

The decision to hold voting for the security officials was taken after each of them briefed the lawmakers regarding the security situation of the country.

The officials included Minister of Defense Abdullah Habibi, Minister of Interior Taj Mohammad Jahid, and Intelligence Chief Masoom Stanikzai.

Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi secured 106 votes of confidence, Interior Minister Taj Mohammad Jahid secured 120 votes of confidence, and NDS Chief Masoon Stanikzai secured 129 votes of confidence from the lawmakers.

