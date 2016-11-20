Top Afghan General jailed for 30 months by anti-corruption tribunal

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 20 2016, 8:50 am

A top Afghan military general and former chief the military attorney of Kabul was jailed by anti-corruption tribunal that held its first open trial last week.

Abdulhai Jurat was jailed for 30 months besides the court awarded a fine of AFN 50,000 after he was convicted of involvement in corruption during the special tribunal.

The court announced its verdict after hearing the statements of the convict, prosecutor and the defense lawyer.

The head of the judiciary delegation Sher Aqa Munib said the court verdict was not final and the convict has the right to appeal in the other courts.

This is the first time Afghanistan is trying a high level judicial official in connection to corruption.

The Afghanistan Attorney General Farid Hamidi informed regarding the first open corruption trial, saying the first public corruption trial will be held to try the accused individuals involved in major criminal cases.

Speaking during an anti-corruption conference in Kabul late last month, Hamidi said the government has zero tolerance to corruption as he emphasized on effective efforts to counter corruption and disorder.

Earlier Attorney General Hamidi said Afghanistan will witness an anti-corruption machine launch to start a major fight against the growing corruption in the country.

This comes as reports emerged earlier in July this year suggesting that the government is working on at least 20 major corruption cases involving highly political influential figures.

