Top Afghan defense officials to be summoned by parliament over base attack

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 5:25 pm

The top Afghan defense officials will be summoned by the Afghan parliament after a deadly attack on the main military base in northern Afghanistan that left scores of soldiers dead.

The lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, decided to summon the top defense officials during the general session of the parliament today.

The defense officials, Minister of Defense, Afghan Army Chief of Staff, commander of the 209th Shaheen Corps, and other senior intelligence officials will be summoned to the House on Wednesday.

The lawmakers have warned to summon the defense officials again if they could not provide satisfactory information and brief the lawmakers regarding the security concerns.

The decision by the lawmakers was taken after a deadly attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army in northern Balkh province.

The attack was launched on Friday noon as hundreds of Afghan soldiers had attended the Friday prayers.

A group of at least ten Taliban insurgents reportedly stormed the base by initially launching a suicide attack and allowing the remaining militants to start shooting spree.

The exact number of the casualties has not been announced by the security officials so far but reports indicate more than 100 soldiers and officers lost their lives in the attack.

