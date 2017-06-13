Top Afghan army generals and officers jailed over deadly base attack

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 13 2017, 11:08 am

The commander of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army and several army officers and soldiers were jailed after a deadly attack that left more than 100 dead late in April this year.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman General Dawlat Waziri said Monday that the commander o the 209th Shaheen Corps General Momand Katawazi was jailed for one year by a military court.

Gen. Waziri further added that the chief of staff of the 209th Shaheen Corps General Abdul Rauf Mohtaj was also jailed for one year over the deadly attack.

Four other army generals were also jailed for three years each while 3 army officers were jailed for 2 years each.

The military court also awarded jail sentences to 19 other army officers and soldiers while the court hearing of the 3 others are in process.

At least 135 people were killed and around 64 others were wounded in the attack on the Afghan army base, the 209thShaheen Corps in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

According to the findings of the Ministry of Defense released on Wednesday, 10 officers, 26 sergeants, 94 soldiers, and 5 civilians were among those killed.

MoD spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said 2 officers, 15 sergeants, and 47 soldiers were among those wounded.

He said the ministry had initially put the number to 100 as the majority of the victims were civilian clothes and most of them were unrecognizable.

