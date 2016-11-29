Top Afghan army general killed in helicopter crash, NATO offer condolences

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 29 2016, 8:42 pm

A top General of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces was killed in a helicopter crash in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission issued a statement to offer the alliance’s condolences regarding the tragic loss of the top army general in the incident.

“Deputy Commander, Resolute Support, Lieutenant General Sandy Storrie, offered condolences to the family of Afghan National Army General Muhayuddin Ghori, commander of the 207th Zafar Corps after the helicopter in which he was riding crashed late today,” the alliance said in a statement.

“On behalf of the men and women of Resolute Support, we offer our condolences to General Ghori’s family, to his soldiers, and to the people of Afghanistan. We also mourn the loss of others on the aircraft and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. General Ghori worked tirelessly to create a safe, stable Afghanistan and his legacy of excellence and service to his nation will live on.”

Officials in the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan confirmed that Gen. Ghori lost his life in the crash which took place due to technical issues in Mori Chaq district.

The officials further added that the incident took place as the helicopter was landing in the area, leaving the General dead and some other high level officials wounded.

