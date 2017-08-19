Tillerson hails Afghans’ spirit of resilience, courage on eve of Independence Day

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 19 2017, 10:51 am

The US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson greeted the Afghan nation on the eve of the 98th Independence Day of Afghanistan, hailing the resilience and courage of the Afghan people as he expressed optimisms regarding the better future of Afghanistan.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to congratulate the Afghan people as they celebrate their 98th anniversary of independence on August 19th,” Tillerson said in a statement.

He said the Afghan spirit of resilience and courage in the face of adversity continues to guide the people of Afghanistan toward a better future.

Tillerson further added that Afghanistan has made significant economic, political, and social progress in the last 16 years, and we bear witness every day to the Afghan people’s dedication to building a more democratic and peaceful country.

“Our strong friendship with Afghanistan is based on our mutual dedication to helping the Afghan people secure a safe and prosperous future. Today, the United States joins the people of Afghanistan in celebrating your independence,” he added.

