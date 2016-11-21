Tiles factory in Mazar city to resume production with India’s support

By Ghanizada - Mon Nov 21 2016, 12:06 pm

The tiles factory in northern Mazar-e-Sharif city will resume production in the near future as the project to resume the operations of the factory is close to conclusion with the support of India.

The Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Manpreet Vohra informed regarding the finalization of the project during a meeting with the acting provincial governor of Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor.

Ambassador Vohra also informed Noor regarding the progress of the asphalt work of the main road of Balkh international airport.

Noor in his turn thanked the Indian government and people for their support to Afghanistan and emphasized on continued mutual cooperation between the two nations.

India has played a crucial role by participating in the rebuilding of Afghanistan following the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.

Since 2002, the Government of India has committed USD 2 billion dollars to the socio-economic rebuilding of the Afghan state and society in accordance with the development priorities of the Government and the people of Afghanistan.

In its latest commitment to support the reconstruction of the country, India pledged an additional $1 billion in aid.

India’s foreign secretary S Jaishankar told reporters early in September that the $1 billion aid will be for Afghanistan’s capacity and institution building.

