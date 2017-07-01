Threat continues to reside across the border in Afghanistan, Pak army chief claims

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 01 2017, 10:24 am

The Pakistani army chief of staff General Javed Qamar Bajwa has claimed that threats being posed to Pakistan continue to reside across the border in Afghanistan.

Gen. Bajwa made the remarks during a meeting with the tribal elders in Parachinar, days after a deadly explosion ripped through the area, leaving scores of people dead or wounded.

He said that threat continues to reside across the border in Afghanistan with ISIS gaining strength there.

“We need to remain united, steadfast, prepared and vigilant against this threat which has an agenda of exploiting sectarian fault-line,” he added.

The latest remarks by the Pakistani army chief came as both Kabul and Islamabad accuse each other of remaining reckless to act against the sanctuaries being used on their respective soil for planning attacks.

The Afghan officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar, Quetta, and other parts of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials earlier said that the deadly explosion near the embassy of Germany in Kabul was plotted by the Haqqani network in Pakistan, although the leaders of the network and the Taliban have rejected their role in the devastating attack that killed over one hundred and fifty people.

“Afghan oriented militant groups, including the Taliban and Haqqani Network, retain freedom of action inside Pakistani territory and benefit from support from elements of the Pakistani Government,” Pentagon said in a report last month.

The report further added “Although Pakistani military operations have disrupted some militant sanctuaries, certain extremist groups—such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network—were able to relocate and continue to operate in and from Pakistan. The United States continues to convey to Pakistan at all levels the importance of taking action against all terrorist and extremist groups.”

