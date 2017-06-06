Those using suicide bombers, terrorism for political means will fail: Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 6:43 pm

The Chief Executive of the Government of National Unity of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah said those using suicide bombers and terrorism for political means will fail.

Speaking at the end of the Kabul Process summit, Abdullah said “Those who use suicide and terrorism as a mean be aware that you will eventually fail.”

Abdullah further added “We will seek justice & our resolve for a unified, prosperous and peaceful tomorrow will overcome your dark & evil intentions.”

In regards to those involved in the relentless insurgency and deadly attacks, CEO Abdullah said “To those who r manipulated, brain-washed & used as fodder, there is no reward awaiting the murderer of innocent human beings.”

In other parts of his speech, Abdullah paid tribute to the recent victims of the global terrorist attacks, including the victims of London terror attack.

He hailed the participants of the summit for supporting and calling for genuine state-to-state cooperation and regional mechanisms to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

“In fight against terrorism, we must use same toolkit, whether we confront lone-wolves or state actors enabling terrorism,” he added.

CEO Abdullah also added that the ongoing violence in Afghanistan has external routes, emphasizing that the leadership councils of the terror groups are located outside the country and are using their safe havens for the deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

“Terrorism whose headquarter is located outside our borders, misuses Islam & provokes ethnic politics to recruit terrorists,” he added.

He also added “In our fight against terrorism, we need to commit to uprooting sanctuaries and dismantling support infrastructures.”

“Most of these elements are external to Afghanistan, and we need to do something about them before it’s too late,” he said, adding that “Therefore, our efforts, bilateral or multilateral at core need to be pragmatically centered on dealing with the externalities.”

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS