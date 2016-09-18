Those behind army base attack will not go unpunished: Modi

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 18 2016, 4:06 pm

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed punishment for those involved behind a deadly attack on army base in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the attack on the army base in Kashmir, Modi said ” I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished.”

At least 17 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the attack on Indian army brigade headquarters near the de factor border with Pakistan on Sunday, killing 17 soldiers in one of the most deadly attacks in the northern region of Kashmir in a quarter-century-old insurgency.

The attack was reportedly carried out by a group of 4 militants who were believed to be suicide bombers.

An army spokesman confirmed that the number of soldiers killed in the attack had risen to 17.

Television footage showed helicopters flying to evacuate the injured as an operation continued to secure the area. Smoke rose from the compound, set in mountainous terrain. The Defence Ministry put the number of wounded at 35.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the deadly attack which is considered to be worse than a similar raid on Pathankot army base in Punjab in January that India blamed on Pakistan-based militants.

