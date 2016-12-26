Thieves posing as security personnel arrested in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 11:09 am

A group of thieves who were posing as security personnel were arrested before they manage to storm into a house in Kabul city.

The Afghan intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the five thieves were posing as members of the Afghan intelligence, police, and attorney general to storm into a house in the 9th police district of the city.

NDS in a statement said the men were arrested and some weapons along with a police vehicle were confiscated by the intelligence operatives.

The statement further added that the thieves have been identified as Abdul Ghafoor famous as Farhad son of Abdul Ahad, Zabiullah son of Rahimdad, Fida Mohammad famous as Farshid son of Payenda Mohammad, Mohammad Nazir son of Mohammad Karim, and Khan Mohammad son of Haji Zar Khan.

According to NDS, the men were looking to loot a house located in Aminabad area of the city in 9th police district.

Armed robberies and kidnap for ransom cases continue in key cities of the country including capital Kabul despite the security institutions continue to restrict their activities.

The Afghan intelligence nabbed two MAFIA bosses involved in major kidnappings who were later executed by the government.

The two top MAFIA leaders, Habib Istalif and Raees Khudaidad, were executed late in 2014 and early in 2015 after they were arrested by intelligence operatives.

