The Politics Behind Dropping the Mother of all Bombs in Afghanistan

By: Sabera Azizi

On April 13, the United States’ military dropped a Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) in Achin, Afghanistan. The bomb is better known as the “mother of all bombs.” It is one of the most powerful non-nuclear bombs. According to CNN military analyst Rick Francona, the bomb sets “off a huge blast, it will feel like a nuclear weapon to anyone near the area.” Everything within one mile of the bomb’s target perishes.

The bomb targeted a tunnel complex used by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of ISIS. Most of the ISKP fighters are from the Tehrik-I Taliban Pakistan terror group. The ISKP is of the weaker insurgent groups in Afghanistan, totaling between 600-800 fighters. Many of these fighters are in the outskirts of the Nangarhar province, in districts near Pakistan’s border.

David Hambling, an independent munitions expert, told the Dailybeast that “it’s not the obvious choice of weapon to destroy a cave complex. It may generate a massive over-pressure causing lethal effects to some depth, but is much less obvious than weapons like the smaller thermobaric BLU-128, which is designed to take out tunnels and caves with blast.” Similarly, Carl Higbie, a former navy seal, told Fox News that, “there are much better munitions we could have used to solve this tunnel problem. We have penetrating munitions that can go down and blow things up.” The MOAB wasn’t the ideal bomb to target the tunnel complex. The bomb isn’t a penetrating weapon; it does not pierce deep into the ground to target the tunnels. Penetrative munitions are designed to target underground tunnels. On the same note, Rebecca Lopez, a reporter in WFAA-TV, reported that, “experts say that bunker busters [penetrative munitions], a series of smaller bombs, would have been more effective if they were trying to penetrate those caves and tunnels underground.”

Jay Miller, a bomb expert, told WFAA-TV that the MOAB does not penetrate the ground. According to him, the bomb’s use is more psychological than functional. The MOAB was initially designed to serve as a psychological weapon in the Iraq war. The bomb detonates mid-air, approximately six feet above its target, to project a massive blast to all sides. It creates a loud explosion and its impact is felt within 20 miles of the bomb site. The bomb was designed to deter the enemy from fighting by scaring them to surrender. Military officials told CNN that they “hoped the MOAB would create such a huge blast that it would rattle Iraqi troops and pressure them into surrendering or not even fighting.” The MOAB is more effective in destroying targets on the surface or just below the surface. To effectively target a tunnel complex, penetrative munitions need to be used. Therefore, a tactical battlefield calculation wasn’t the driving force in dropping the “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan.

International and domestic politics were the driving forces that motivated the Trump administration to drop the MOAB in Afghanistan.

President Trump declined to say whether he ordered the MOAB strike. However, Vice President Mike Pence said in his recent visit to South Korea that, “just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan.” Pence’s statement indicates that indeed Trump did order the airstrike.

As tensions in the Korean peninsula have heightened, the airstrike was carried out to send North Korea a clear message. Pence warned North Korea, suggesting that, “North Korea would do well not to test his [Trump’s] resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region.” The use of the MOAB in the battlefield was a display of America’s power and Trump’s willingness to use force to display that power.

Furthermore, the bomb was dropped a day before Moscow’s conference on Afghanistan. The United States did not participate in the conference as Moscow seeks to undermine the U.S.-led efforts in Afghanistan. The bomb sent a strong message to America’s adversaries in the region. It deters adversaries from going against U.S. interests in the region. A day after using the MOAB in the battlefield, Trump said, “if you look at what’s happened over the last eight weeks and compare that to what’s happened over the last eight years, you’ll see there’s a tremendous difference.” Trump wanted to show that unlike the Obama administration, he will not hesitate to use great force against America’s adversaries.

Moreover, Trump’s first 76 days in office were marked with a series of domestic failures. He failed to start the construction of the wall, repeal Obamacare, and sell the Muslim ban to the wider domestic constituency. His approval rating hit a low record of 37%. When politicians fail domestically, they tend to hide their domestic failures by diverting the attention of their domestic audience to international issues. Trump did exactly that. On April 7, he launched a military strike on a Syrian government airbase. The military strike on the Syrian airbase was a political success because the majority of Americans approved it. After that success, less than a week later, the Trump administration dropped the MOAB in Afghanistan. It is very likely that the deployment of the MOAB was part of the administration’s effort to increase domestic approval. The Trump administration opted to use the MOAB, a bomb with such magnitude, instead of smaller penetrative munitions to catch the attention of the domestic audience. The deployment of the bomb was a show for the domestic audience to demonstrate that Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise of bombing ISIS while he fails to fulfill his other promises.

The effectiveness of the bomb in destroying the tunnel complex is yet unknown as the blast site is still “off-limits.” According to The New York Times, American military officials have been quiet about the bomb’s damage. However, an Afghan security official told Reuters, “We are confused ourselves, and we wonder what [the] MOAB could have caused.”

Sabera Azizi is a graduate student at the City University of New York: Graduate Center. She studies international relations

