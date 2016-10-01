The Implications of Peace Deal with Hekmatyar

By Ahmad Hasib Farhan - Sat Oct 01 2016, 4:11 pm

The peace deal between the Government of Afghanistan and Gulbadin Hekmatyar is the first noteworthy success of the National Unity Government (NUG) in peace efforts. Hezb-i- Islami (HIA) of Gulbadin Hekmatyar agreed to cease hostilities in exchange for government recognition of the group and support for the removal of American and United Nations sanctions against its leader, according to the agreement.

The western nations and the United States welcomed the peace agreement with Hekmatyar

“We applaud both parties for seeking a peaceful resolution through political dialogue and negotiation, and we commend the agreement as an important demonstration of the Afghan government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the White House said in a statement.

The draft deal is in effect as it has been signed by President Ashraf Ghani and by Mr. Hekmatyar, though not physically together.

The Commitments

Based on the agreement, the NUG committed to grant Hekmatyar amnesty for all his past offenses and release certain HIA prisoners. The Afghan government also agreed to press for the lifting of American and UN sanctions on Hekmatyar. The deal also includes provisions for his security at government expense. HIA will agree to cease all military anti-government activity and recognize the current Afghan constitution.

On the political side, the Afghan government pledges to provide freedom of travel and accommodation for the leader of HIA and other prominent personalities of that party and to give Hekmatyar the choice of two or three appropriate residences, including security arrangements, for which it will take on the costs. In addition, according to the agreement, the government further honor Hekmatyar in a special presidential decree “for his efforts for the liberation of the country,” and will officially announce the right of HIA to be active both in the political and the social arenas and participate in all elections. The Government of Afghanistan also commits to arrange for the presence of HIA in the “consultation process for important government policies”.

The agreement also provides for the voluntary return of refugees from HIA-related camps in Pakistan and other HIA members in exile. Returnees will receive land “in Kabul and other provinces,” and about 20,000 families will be given help from “the international community.”

While the Afghan government, people and some of its international allies also seem optimistic and hopeful that the peace agreement with HIA could serve as a possible blueprint for peace agreement with the Taliban, yet it is questionable whether this agreement that so unequivocally seeks to give privileges and honors for making peace will achieve the desired success.

Implications

The peace deal that the NUG seems to have invested huge amount of resource, will only relocate one militant group that had been working against the internationally-backed Afghan Government. The return of Hekmatyar to Afghanistan will result in bringing the different politically active factions of HIA under one umbrella in the country. There are three groups: the registered major party, led by Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal, who was economy minister under Karzai; the so-called Alliance of Hezb-e Islami Councils, a group of party prominent leaders that did not follow Arghandiwal in the elections and supported Ghani instead; and a smaller sub-faction led by Muhammad Khaled Faruqi, who was the first leader of HIA inside Afghanistan before it was registered in 2004. This is will be a huge political victory for the HIA.

If this agreement is implemented, it will result in the return of thousands of refugees from camps in Pakistan, particularly from the refugee camp, Shamshatu. The camp is located near Peshawar and has traditionally been controlled and used as both a recruitment and reservoir by HIA.

The deal is also expected to inspire some Taliban to join the peace process. By signing the peace agreement with HIA, the government has demonstrated to the Taliban’s leaders that NUG is willing to make compromises for the sake of peace. It is also said that many senior Taliban commanders are former HIA fighters.

Concerns

Despite hopes for peace, the agreement with Hekmatyar, if not properly implemented, will not yield results desired by Afghans. The peace deal, which unequivocally gives privileges and honor, seems a political compromise rather than an actual peace agreement. Hekmatyar will return to Kabul not to live an isolated life but rejoin politics once again and may create challenges for the NUG. Hekmatyar, contrary to his rivals, is a self-important man who doesn’t want anyone other than himself.

A senior mujahidin leader, the late Maulawi Yunos Khales, was quoted in a 2006 portrait of the Hezb leader, published by the Jamestown Foundation:

“I pray to god to let Hekmatyar live among us in Pakistan, but I don’t want him with us in Afghanistan because he would not let anyone, other than himself, become the country’s leader”.

Peace agreement with Hekmatyar is not a win-win situation. There are some serious concerns associated with the agreement and return of Hekmatyar.

First, with the return of Hekmatyar, a new phase of rivalry between HIA and Jamiat will start. HIA and Jamiat remained hostile for decades. Both parties not only struggled to defeat each other in politics but also in the battleground. Between 1992-95, Kabul witnessed fierce and violent fights between Jamiat and HIA. Contrary to popular belief, the war in Kabul, which claimed nearly 60000 lives, was not the product of irrational ethnic divisions but the consequence of political rivalries of HIA and Jamiat. The return of Hekmatyar to politics will end Jamiat’s power monopoly, which they gained and enjoyed over the past 15 years.

Secondly, the mass return of a politically allied population, the 20000 families of Shamshatu, if housed in specific areas together, would provide HIA with a constant recruitment and mobilization base, which Hekmatyar can use as a pressure point to make government kneel to his demands.

Thirdly, the comeback of Hekmatyar may also produce security problems as the agreement does not say anything about the disarmament of the HIA fighter, the magnitude of their weapons and ammunitions and their whereabouts. What is the number of militia under HIA flagship? What will be the fate of those armed men, who under the leadership of Hekmatyar fought against the government and people of Afghanistan for the last 15 years? Will they go through the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process? The deal doesn’t specify any measures.

Fourthly, HIA is notorious in “target killing”. They used the very tactic to subdue any opposition. The merciless killing of Mirwais Jalil, a BBC reporter, in the 90’s civil war has yet to fade away from the memories of any Kabul dweller. The first phase of target killings of opposition by HIA started in July 1989 when group of commanders associated with Shura-ye Nazar – Jamiat’s main military wing – ran into a HIA ambush on their way back from Farkhar district, Takhar province. The ambushers killed 30 men including seven key commanders of Jamiat. The ambushers were captured by Jamiat men, sentenced to death and executed in December 1989 in a public park in Taloqan. Since then, both parties, on several occasion killed each other key commanders using the same technic.

Upon return to Kabul and rejoining the politics, they may use the same tactics and Kabul may become insecure again.

Worst case scenario

Hekmatyar’s return could be part of a new great game of Pakistan to pursue its strategic depth policy in Afghanistan and hedged against the Indian influence in Afghanistan. Hekmatyar remained one of the most useful pawn of Pakistan since the beginning of holy war against the former Soviet Union. In comparison to other Jihadi leaders, Hekmatyar received lion’s share of support from Pakistan during Jihad years. General Hamid Gul, the former chief of Pakistan’s Internal Service Intelligence (ISI) agency, called him a Great Pakistani. Since bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan has worsen drastically over the past one year specifically, after the former’s failure to deliver on the promises it made in the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QGC), to initiate direct talks between Kabul and Afghan Taliban, Pakistan may be using its old pawn to pressure the Afghan government on succumbing to its demands one way or the other. If Hekmatyar is returning with the blessing of its Pakistani lords, this could destroy all the hopes for peace. On the one hand, Pakistan will have the Taliban to heat up the battle ground from outside. On the other hand, they will have Hekmatyar to dismantle the already shaken walls of the Government of Afghanistan, who find it extremely hard to deal with the fifth pillar. The Afghan government may get stuck between the two rocks.

Way forward…

Although HIA announced a ceasefire and ordered its fighters to stop any kind of attacks on Afghan security forces, the Afghan government must remain vigilant. The disarmament of HIA should be the priority of Afghan government. The government must produce a proper strategy for the implementation of the peace agreement with Hekmatyar. Successful implementation of the agreement is as crucial as the signing.

Ahmad Hasib Farhan is a graduate of Kabul University and holds a master’s degree from Japan in public policy and economics. Farhan is an Afghan analyst and commentator on political and socio-economic issues in Afghanistan can be reached at [email protected].

