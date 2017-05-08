Terrorists safe havens will be hit in Pakistan, Tehran warns Islamabad

By Khaama Press - Mon May 08 2017, 7:32 pm

Iran has warned that the safe havens of the terrorist group will be hit if the Pakistani government failed to take actions against them.

The head of the Iranian armed forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri issued the warnings following a deadly attack that left at least ten Iranian soldiers dead as the Iranian authorities accuse the militants based in Pakistan for carrying out the attack.

“We cannot accept the continuation of this situation,” Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the head of the Iranian armed forces was quoted as saying by Reuters.

According to the Iranian authorities, the soldiers were killed with the long-range guns by Jaish al Adl, a Sunni militant group based inside Pakistan.

Gen. Baqeri further added “We expect the Pakistani officials to control the borders, arrest the terrorists and shut down their bases.”

“If the terrorist attacks continue, we will hit their safe havens and cells, wherever they are,” he said.

The Pakistani authorities have not commented regarding the remarks by the Iranian officials so far.

This comes as the Iranian foreign minister arrived in Kabul on Sunday to meet with the Afghan officials, days after he visited Pakistan.

The Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani said Sunday that terrorism will not be defeated unless the Islamic world does not unite against the terrorist groups and their safe havens are not eliminated from the region.

