Terrorists attack Pakistan’s border areas from Afghanistan, claims Pak PM

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 2:38 pm

The Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that terrorists attack Pakistan’s border areas from their safe havens in Afghanistan.

Speaking to a private TV channel during an interview, Abbasi claimed that the terrorist leadership have safe havens in Afghanistan.

The latest remarks by Abbasi come as pressures are on the rise on Islamabad regarding the safe havens of the terror groups, mainly the Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network in Pakistan.

In the meantime, senior US officials are expected to visit Islamabad at the end of this month and earlier next month amid reports the officials will deliver tough message by President Donald Trump to the Pakistani officials regarding the circumstances surrounding the fight against terrorism.

Relations and ties between Islamabad and Washington have deteriorated since President Trump announced the new US strategy for South Asia and strongly criticized Pakistan for sheltering the terrorist groups.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States General Joseph Dunford also confirmed last week that the military intelligence of Pakistan’s military, Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), has connections with the terror group.

