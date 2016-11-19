Terrorists arrested with weapons and explosives in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 19 2016, 1:32 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) arrested two suspected terrorists for transporting several weapons, ammunition, and explosives to capital Kabul.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), in a statement said the two suspects were arrested as they were transporting the weapons and explosives from Maidan Wardak province to Kabul.

The statement further added that the weapons, ammunition, an explosives recovered from the vehicle included 2 Ak-47 assault rifles, 18 magazines of ammunition, 1 grenade launcher with its 15 grenades, 1 pistol with its 2 magazines, 13 hand grenades, and some explosives.

According to NDS, the security forces also confiscated 4 capsules of explosives which are used to manufacture suicide attack vests and homemade landmines.

The detained individuals have been identified as Akram son of Mohammad Zahir and Hasibullah son of Sher Aqa, NDS added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the militant groups staged a major attack in Pul-e-Mohammad Khan area of the city earlier this week, leaving at least 4 security personnel dead and 11 others wounded.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

