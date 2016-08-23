Terrorist with links to Pakistani military arrested by Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 23 2016, 10:06 am

A Pakistani terrorist was arrested as he was attempting to flee to Pakistan after sustaining injuries during a gun battle in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the terrorist was arrested by the Counter-terrorism operatives of the Ministry of Interior.

According to a statement by MoI, the detained terrorist has been identified as Shah Mahmood who was also famous as Rizwan son of Akbar Mesri.

The statement further added that Mahmood was opeating in Alingar district of Laghman province under the leadership of Samiullah, a terrorist group leader involved in insurgency activities in this province.

Mahmood was attempting to flee to Pakistan after sustaining injuries and was captured from the vicinity of the central city of Laghman province, MoI said.

According to MoI, Mahmood is originally a resident of Lahore city of Pakistan and was in contact with the military of Pakistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan officials earlier said hundreds of thousands of foreign insurngents including the Pakistani and Arab militants are fighting alongside the militants in Afghanistan.

