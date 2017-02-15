Terrorism is a common enemy of both states, Nawaz tells President Ghani

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 3:45 pm

The Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said terrorism is a common enemy of both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Nawaz made the remarks during a telephone conversation with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

According to a statement by Prime Minister House of Pakistan “Afghan President Ashraf Ghani telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and expressed condolences over loss of life in yesterday’s Lahore terrorist attack.”

“PM stated that terrorism is a common enemy of both States and such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve,” the statement added.

At least 13 people were killed and over 80 others were wounded in an explosion in Lahore city of Pakistan on Monday evening.

According to the Pakistani security officials, the incident took place after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among the protesters in the city.

The officials further added that several senior police officials were among those killed.

The suicide bomber targeted the gathering as a negotiation was underway between the police officials and the protesters who had organized a sit-in to protest against a new bill passed by the government.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

