Terrorism affecting 2 to 5 million tourists annual visit to Afghanistan: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 2:19 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani says around two to five million tourists will Afghanistan once the country becomes free from the menace of terrorism.

He was speaking during a gathering in Kabul regarding the barriers and issues being faced by the tourism industry in Afghanistan.

President Ghani said tourism is one of the major factors boosting economy and trade in the world besides bringing nations and people closer.

The Afghan president further added that tourism is vital for Afghanistan considering the historic and natural and traditional values of the country.

He mainly pointed towards some of the important sites in the country which could attract global tourism and have remained away from the attention of the world, specifically the river in Ajristan of Ghazni which could be turned into water sports and recreation area.

President Ghani also pointed towards the rich historical value of Ay Khanum town in northern Afghanistan which is rich with the historic Greek values and is unique in whole Central Asia.

According to President Ghani, Afghanistan played a key role in the transfer and migration of ideas, traditions, besides linking the nations and once again can play the same role.

He insisted that tourism could play a key role in reconstruction of the country similar as terrorism is playing a destructive role.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS