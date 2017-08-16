Terrorism a serious threat both for Afghanistan and Pakistan: Ghani

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 16 2017, 11:01 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with the deputy foreign minister of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua in Kabul on Tuesday in his office in ARG Palace.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said President Ghani discussed the bilateral issues of interest and concerns with the deputy foreign minister of Pakistan, specifically pointing towards the recent incursions along the Durand Line by the Pakistani forces.

President Ghani also pointed towards the menace of terrorism posing threats to the region and said terrorism is a serious threat both to the nations of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said there should be no distinction between good and bad terrorists and urged the Pakistani deputy foreign minister to share the concerns of the Afghan government with the leadership of the Pakistani government in Islamabad.

The Afghan President also added that Islamabad must take practical steps in line with the agreements reached during the trilateral summit in London last year.

In her turn, the Pakistani deputy foreign minister Tehmina Janjua said Islamabad has also concerns regarding the regional security.

She further added that the concerns of the Afghan government will be forwarded to the leadership of the Pakistani government upon her return.

