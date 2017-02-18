Terror groups should be eliminated with no distinction, Atmar tells Aziz

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 18 2017, 11:48 am

The National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar has said all terror groups should be eliminated in the region without any distinction.

Atmar made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz.

Condemning the recent attacks in Pakistan, Atmar said the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility behind the attack on Shahbaz Qaland shrine, similarly as the group claimed responsibility for the attacks on mosques and shrines in Afghanistan.

Insisting that the two countries are facing a common enemy, Atmar called on Pakistani authorities to jointly work against the menace of terror the two nations are facing, emphasizing that Afghanistan is ready to collaborate with Pakistan and other international allies.

He also added that both countries must maintain a strong and transparent commitment to prevent the terrorist groups operate on their soil.

“There should be no distinction between terrorist groups who themselves show no distinction between countries or people and no regard for human rights,” he added.

He reiterated that the two countries must find and execute effective strategies to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries wherever they exist without any distinction.

