Teenage girl raped and murdered in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 17 2017, 12:14 pm

A teenage girl was raped and murdered in the northern Faryab province of Afghanistan, local officials said Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bal Cheragh district of Faryab, involving two men who repeatedly raped the girl and strangled her to death.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Abdul Karim Yuresh confirmed the incident and said the victim has been identified as 16-year-old Haiza.

Yuresh further added that one suspect has been arrested in connection to the rape and murder of the girl.

The latest incident involving rape of a teenager girl comes as the rate of violence against women has been on the rise across the country.

A young woman was brutally beheaded by the Taliban insurgents in northern Sar-e-Pul province late in the month of December last year.

Earlier, the Taliban insurgents executed at least two people including a woman in northern Jawzjan province.

At least three women were also shot dead by unknown gunmen who were riding a motorcycle in western Herat province late last year.

The Taliban insurgents also executed a policewoman in the restive Helmand province in southern Afghanistan earlier this year.

