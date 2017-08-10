Teenage boys arrested before joining ISIS ranks in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Aug 10 2017, 11:19 pm

At least four teenage boys were arrested by the Afghan security forces before joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group ranks as they were apparently lured by the fighters of the terror group.

The provincial government media office in Nangarhar province in a statement the teen boys were arrested from the vicinity of Haska Mina district.

The statement further added that the boys aged between 14 to 16 years old and had travelled from Kunar province to join the ISIS ranks.

The arrested teenage boys have admitted that they were travelling in Nangarhar to join the ranks of the terror group, the statement said, adding that the boys are currently in custody of the security forces for further investigations.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as a young boy who was recruited by the militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group has been arrested by the Afghan intelligence operatives last month.

According to the local government officials in Nangarhar, the young boys who is sixteen year old was arrested during an operation in Chaparhar district.

The officials further added that the young boy has confessed that he was conducting insurgency activities after joining the terror group six months ago.

