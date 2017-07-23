Taywara district center also falls to Taliban control in Ghor province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 12:19 pm

The control of the district center of Taywara in northeastern Ghor province of Afghanistan also fell to the hands of Taliban after heavy gun battle.

According to the local security officials, the Taliban insurgents managed to seize the control of the district center after launching a coordinated attack on the district center.

Provincial public order police forces commander Mahmood Andarabi confirmed the fall of the district center into the hands of Taliban insurgents.

He said the attack was launched as a small security check post was located near the district center, forcing the security personnel to retreat.

Andarabi further added that clashes are still underway in the vicinity of the district center as a number of the security personnel and public uprising forces are trapped in the area and are responding to the enemy fires.

There are no reports regarding the casualties on the both sides so far.

The security situation in Ghor province has started to deteriorate during the recent months as both the Taliban insurgents and loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of the province.

The ISIS loyalists killed over 30 civilians after abducting them in this province last year and abducted 6 more civilians earlier this year.

